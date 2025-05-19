Vikram Misri to brief 7-MP delegation including Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule in two phases before diplomatic outreach on Op Sindoor

A comprehensive diplomatic mission is set to commence with seven parliamentary delegations visiting 32 countries, concluding their tour at the European Union headquarters in Brussels. Before their international departures, the 7 MP delegations will receive briefings from Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, AajTak reported, citing sources.

The briefings are scheduled in two phases, with the first occurring on 20 May and the second on 23 May. As per sources, these delegations will engage in discussions that might reveal India's stance on operations like Sindoor, aimed at exposing Pakistan's actions on the global stage.

The delegations are spearheaded by notable MPs, including Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who will visit the UAE, Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone, and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, set to travel to Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will head a delegation to the USA, Panama, Guyana, Colombia, and Brazil, while BJP MP Baijayant Panda will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. Additionally, NCP-SP's Supriya Sule leads a team to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Ravi Shankar Prasad's delegation will visit the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark. Meanwhile, JDU leader Sanjay Jha leads a delegation to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

India has initiated a diplomatic effort to strengthen its global position following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. This campaign aims to counter Pakistan's attempts to overshadow terrorism while prioritising Kashmir in international discussions.

In a copycat move, Pakistan appointed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to spearhead its global outreach efforts aimed at countering India's diplomatic manoeuvres following Operation Sindoor.

Under his leadership, a high-level committee has been formed, including former ministers and the foreign secretary, to advocate for regional peace.

