From 1998 pact to Pakistan targets: Supersonic precision in Operation Sindoor born from Kalam’s BrahMos collaboration

During Operation Sindoor, India is believed to have deployed several domestically developed weapons deep into Pakistani territory. Among them, the BrahMos missile — renowned for its versatility and supersonic precision — has drawn particular attention. Designed for launch from land, air, and sea, BrahMos reportedly struck key military targets across Pakistan, including Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.

Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, celebrated as the ‘Missile Man of India’, was pivotal in the development of the BrahMos missile. As head of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), he championed the creation of an inter-governmental agreement between India and Russia.

Signed in Moscow in 1998 by Dr Kalam and NV Mikhailov, Russia’s First Deputy Defence Minister, the agreement laid the groundwork for BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited — a joint venture with India holding 50.5% and Russia 49.5%.

The core objective was clear: to build a high-speed, precision-guided missile deployable from multiple platforms. Dr Kalam, also the architect of India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), applied his philosophy of ‘management by partnership’ to ensure the project’s success.

Dr Kalam was not just an administrator; he was the visionary who translated ambition into action. His commitment to self-reliance and his skill in fostering international cooperation were instrumental in making BrahMos a reality. Today, BrahMos is a lasting symbol of his contribution to India's defence capabilities.

About the BrahMos missile

India's push for missile self-sufficiency began in 1983 with the IGMDP. But the 1990s Gulf War underscored the urgent need for a modern cruise missile. That turning point led to a deeper collaboration with Russia, culminating in the birth of BrahMos.

Named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, the missile represents a blend of Indian and Russian technology. First tested on June 12, 2001, BrahMos is a product of DRDO and Russia’s NPOM, and stands as one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world.

BrahMos is a two-stage missile: a solid booster ignites at launch and separates to allow a liquid ramjet to power the missile to Mach 3. Advanced software and stealth design enhance its accuracy and resilience. With a range of up to 290 km, the missile maintains supersonic speeds throughout, significantly reducing enemy response time. It can fly at altitudes ranging from 15 km to just 10 meters above ground and carries a 200-300 kg conventional warhead.

BrahMos-NG

The evolution continues with BrahMos-NG, a lighter, more compact variant tailored for wider deployment. Despite its reduced size, the NG version will retain the hallmark traits of speed, stealth, and precision — while offering greater platform compatibility. It's being developed for air, naval, and land-based use, positioning it as a versatile choice in both Indian and global defence markets.