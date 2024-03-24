'Vile, unpardonable...will complain to EC': Annamalai blasts DMK leader for comments against PM Modi

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Sunday attacked state minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for using a derogatory word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public rally, Radhakrishnan said the Prime Minister inaugurated projects to honour stalwarts like Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Kamarajar only to garner meagre votes.

The DMK leader also commented on Modi's address in Tamil Nadu's Salem last week, saying that the latter spoke about independence activist Kamarajar "as though they embraced him and brought him to the front".

Annamalai said the DMK leaders have reached a new low in their "uncouth behaviour by passing vile comments & unpardonable public discourse" against our PM Modi.

"When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague," he said.

Annamalai said the state BJP will take up this matter with the Election Commission and the DGP, seeking the strictest and immediate action against Radhakrishnan.

Earlier in the day, the BJP's state unit said Radhakrishnan spoke "disgustingly" about PM Modi who "hails from a humble background and has dedicated his entire life for the people of India". DMK MP Kanimozhi "stood witness to this nauseating act", the party said.

"But, this is not surprising! Infact, this is the vile, vulgar political culture that is in the very DNA of the DMK!," the tweet said.

On Saturday, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin targeted the Centre over fund allocation and alleged that it paid only 28 paise to the state for every rupee the state paid as tax, while the BJP-ruled states get more money.

Addressing separate rallies in Ramanathapuram and Theni, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, took a jibe at PM Modi and said, "Now, onwards, we should call the Prime Minister '28 paisa PM'."