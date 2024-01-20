Vistex Asia CEO dies in freak accident at firm’s 25th anniversary celebrations

Sanjay Shah, CEO of Vistex Asia, died in a freak accident when an iron cage contraption, carrying Shah and company president Vishwanath Raju Datlaa, collapsed during an event to commemorate the firm's 25th anniversary.

Shah, 56, and Datlaa were descending from an elevated position within an iron cage, utilizing ropes and pulleys to reach the platform below when one of the two cables connecting the cage broke, resulting in the fall.

Both were rushed to the hospital. The incident happened at Ramoji Film City. “A specially designed stage made of wood was elevated 20-feet above the concrete stage using a crane. The act involved a 6 mm iron wire with two layers on both sides. Unfortunately, during the performance, one side of the rope snapped without a warning and the stage fell on the people below,” Inspector A Manmohan of Abdullapurmet told Telangana Today.

According to a company representative, the stunt was part of the anniversary celebration programme.The incident occurred at 7:40 pm. Shah succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Datlaa is still critical. The police have registered a case against the event management authorities at Film City, following a complaint lodged by another company official.

Sanjay Shah, a Mumbai native, had set up Vistex in 1999. The revenue management solutions and services firm has a turnover of around $300 million.