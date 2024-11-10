Waqf land row: Karnataka government warns officials of disciplinary action for issuing eviction notices to farmers

The Karnataka government has issued a warning of disciplinary action against officials, who alter land mutation records and issue eviction notices to farmers under the Waqf Act.

In a letter to regional commissioners and deputy commissioners, the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, Rajender Kumar Kataria, reminded officials of a recent meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The meeting addressed complaints regarding certain land properties being transferred to the Karnataka Board of Waqfs.

In his letter, Kataria emphasised that all prior directives from any government office or authority to alter mutation records were revoked in the meeting. Additionally, any eviction notices previously served on farmers have been annulled, and no further action should be taken against farmers currently cultivating the land in question.

The letter clarified that, following the Chief Minister’s instructions, all reminders sent to farmers and landowners as of November 7 have also been withdrawn.

The principal secretary warned that officials who ignored the CM’s directives and proceeded to issue eviction notices would face appropriate disciplinary measures. He reiterated that strict compliance with the CM’s instructions was mandatory.

The new directive comes just ahead of the November 13 bypolls in three key assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

The controversy emerged when farmers in Honwad village, Vijayapura, in north Karnataka, reported being served eviction notices after the Waqf Board claimed ownership of the land. Soon, complaints started to come up from other parts of the state.

On October 25, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya accused Karnataka’s Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan of directing deputy commissioners and revenue officials to register land in favour of the Waqf Board within 15 days leading to confusion.

In response to these claims, Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, visited Karnataka on November 7 to meet with farmers in Hubballi, Vijayapura and Belagavi districts who alleged their lands were being marked as Waqf properties.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Board of Waqfs has identified 17 monuments inside the historic Bidar Fort in Karnataka as its property, sources in the district administration said on November 6. These properties are among the major landmarks of the fort located in the district headquarters town of Bidar.

(With inputs from PTI)