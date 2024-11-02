‘No disruption should be caused’: Siddaramaiah orders immediate withdrawal of notices to farmers over Waqf land dispute 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 2 instructed officials to immediately withdraw all notices sent to farmers concerning Waqf land issues.

A decision to this effect was taken during a high-level meeting, with senior officials from the Revenue department, the Minority Welfare department, and the Karnataka Board of Waqfs.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a strict directive for the immediate retraction of all notices sent to farmers about Waqf land, emphasising that no disruption should be caused to them,” a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) read.

Siddaramaiah is dissatisfied with recent actions by certain officials and highlighted concerns that the JD(S) and BJP were allegedly using the Waqf issue for political gains, potentially disrupting peace in the state.

The CM urged the public to ignore any misinformation and directed officials to handle the matter with sensitivity. Officials were instructed to avoid harassing farmers or causing any issues related to lands under their possession.

The CM further directed that any unauthorised changes made to land records (Pahani or RTC) without prior notice or legal procedures should be immediately nullified.

The meeting was attended by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, and senior government officials. However, Minority Welfare and Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan was not present.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said all District Deputy Commissioners have been directed not to issue notices to farmers under the Waqf Act. He affirmed that revenue records would be considered final and administrative actions would adhere to them.

In addition to reports that the Waqf Board has claimed close to 15,000 acres of land in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, sources suggest that similar incidents are surfacing in Chitradurga, Yadgir, and Dharwad districts, according to a India Today report. Details about the Waqf Board claiming 50 acres of land in Ballari also emerged, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)