WATCH: Nature’s fury on full display in Himachal; rivers roar, roads swept away

Himachal Pradesh has been severely affected by heavy rains, leading to landslides, flash floods, and significant infrastructural damage. Visuals on social media show its rivers overflowing and roaring, sweeping away everything in its path. Many roads have either been blocked due to landslides or washed away by the rivers.

Officials also said that shops were washed away, buildings collapsed and highways were cut off due to flash floods at several places in Himachal. Many residential areas in the state have been inundated.

The damages are extensive, but authorities have reported no loss of life in any of these incidents.

Below are some of the visuals from Himachal Pradesh:

Baragraan cloud burst!!!



Patlikuhal Trout farm submerged!!!

Patlikuhal falls in between Kullu-Manali!!! Nature is furious🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/pAgOg4c0IW — Queen of Himachal (@himachal_queen) August 26, 2025

Beas River this afternoon...



Rain hasn't stopped for a Sec in past 48 hrs...



Tomorrow is the last day of forecasted rainfall#BeasRiver #Rainfall pic.twitter.com/OeUisQcWqF — The Ηimalyan's Way (@thw4u) August 25, 2025

Beas flowing at dangerous levels as of yesterday.



Touching the green tax barriers, more rain is expected today so let's see.



Our fault at the end of the day, we keep thinking that 'it won't happen again' #HimachalPradesh #himachalrains pic.twitter.com/OGCaXeW0ph — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) August 26, 2025

Water inflow at Madhopur Headworks is rising fast, overflowing bridges. Officials say it’s just 2ft below 1988 flood levels that submerged 9,000 villages & displaced 3.4M people. With heavy Himachal rains swelling Sutlej, Beas & Ghaggar, Punjab faces looming flood threat.… pic.twitter.com/icbxq41jbX — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 26, 2025

Visuals of beas river today in Manali. pic.twitter.com/X6akQsB18a — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) August 26, 2025

Raging Beas River in Kullu⚠️



Another bad night for Himachal!!

Many shops n roads are being swept away in Manali!! Manali-Chandigarh Highway is closed since 4pm yesterday!!! Nature is in fierce mood n mode😥 pic.twitter.com/4BFVeXfweV — Queen of Himachal (@himachal_queen) August 26, 2025

Manali-Leh Road near Baahang, Manali😥😥 pic.twitter.com/EC7ZWKJx9r — Queen of Himachal (@himachal_queen) August 26, 2025

Ravi river today in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh



Video from Sishu Manhas bhai pic.twitter.com/RGvJNTWR3B — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 25, 2025

Meanwhile, the local meteorological office has issued a 'red' alert, warning of intense to very intense rain in Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts on Tuesday. An 'orange' alert has also been issued for Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, Kullu districts, and Shimla city.

In Kullu district, the Beas river's strong currents led to the washing away of a multi-storey hotel and four shops in Manali. The river's overflow caused water to enter the Alu ground and block the Manali-Leh highway at several points. Additionally, flash floods have affected Kanvi in Kinnaur district.

Educational institutions have been ordered to close across various districts to ensure the safety of students, including in Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan and Banjar, Kullu. The Shimla district administration also ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions on Tuesday morning.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap stated, "The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rain during the next 24 hours. Therefore, considering the safety of the students, educational institutions will remain closed in the district on Tuesday."

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported disruptions in various essential services, with the closure of a total of 795 roads and the disruption of around 956 power supply transformers and 517 water supply schemes.

Major road closures include 289 in Mandi district, 214 in Chamba, and 132 in Kullu. National Highway 3 and NH 305 are among those affected.

Between June 20 and August 25, at least 156 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh while 38 have gone missing, according to the SEOC. The state has experienced 77 flash floods, 41 cloudbursts, and 81 major landslides, with damages amounting to approximately Rs 2,394 crore.

Himachal Pradesh received 703.7 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 25 against an average of 577.9 mm, an excess of 22 per cent. The state received 44 per cent excess rainfall in August so far.