WATCH: PM Modi greeted with the tunes of 'Vande Mataram' upon his arrival in Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria on Wednesday after he visited Russia. After his arrival in the European nation, the Indian PM was greeted by an Austrian musical group performing 'Vande Mataram' for him.

PM Modi even took to X, praising the vibrant music culture of Austria. In the post, he wrote, "Austria is known for its vibrant musical culture. I got a glimpse of it thanks to this amazing rendition of Vande Mataram!"

In the video, PM Modi can be seen standing in front of the group as they played the Indian patriotic song. The singing group was accompanied by violinists and was guided by a choir conductor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vienna after a two-day trip to Moscow, where he was hosted by the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer for a private engagement. Modi was hosted for a private engagement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, too, upon his arrival in Moscow.

“Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!” said the Chancellor.

During Modi's visit to Austria, the two countries will explore ways to deepen their relationship and cooperate on various geopolitical challenges. The PM will meet the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday.

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister in 41 years to visit Austria. The last prime minister to visit Vienna was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1983. However, there have been President-level visits in the meantime. Even External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Austria from December 31, 2022, to January 3, 2023.