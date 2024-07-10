PM Modi Austria visit: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer hosts PM; bilateral discussions in agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vienna after a two-day trip to Moscow, where he was hosted by the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer for a private engagement. Modi was hosted for a private engagement by Russian President Vladimir Putin too upon his arrival in Moscow.

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister in 41 years to visit Austria. The last prime minister to visit Vienna was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1983. However, there have been President-level visits in the meantime. Even External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Austria from December 31, 2022 to January 3, 2023.

Related Articles

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, sharing an update on social media, said that the Chancellor hosted PM Modi, in what was the first meeting between the two leaders. “Discussions on realising the full potential of bilateral partnership lie ahead," he said.

Visuals from their meeting were shared by the prime minister on social media. In one of the pictures, the two leaders can be seen taking a selfie. “Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good,” said PM Modi.

Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good. 🇮🇳 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/QHDvxPt5pv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2024

“Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!” said the Chancellor.

Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit! 🇦🇹 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/e2YJZR1PRs — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) July 9, 2024

In another post, PM Modi said that the India-Austria friendship is strong and will get stronger in the times to come.

During Modi's visit to Austria, the two countries will explore ways to deepen their relationship and cooperate on various geopolitical challenges. The PM will meet the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria. Ahead of his visit, Modi stated that the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law form the foundation for building a closer partnership between the two countries.