PM Modi Austria visit: Modi first PM in 41 years after Indira Gandhi to visit Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has embarked on a two-day official visit to Russia on Monday, will visit Austria thereafter. PM Modi would be the first Indian leader in 41 years, after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to visit the European nation.

PM Modi, in a statement said that he would attend the 22nd Annual Summit in Russia after which he would go to Austria over the course of the next three days.

“In Austria, I will have the opportunity to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism,” he said. Both the leaders are expected to discuss emerging areas of innovation, technology and sustainable development among others.

“Together with the Austrian Chancellor, I look forward to exchanging views with business leaders from both sides to explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities. I will also be interacting with the Indian community in Austria who is well regarded for their professionalism and conduct,” he said.

INDIA-AUSTRIA RELATIONS

The last prime minister to visit Austria was Indira Gandhi in 1983. PM Modi’s visit to Austria comes when the countries mark 75 years of their diplomatic relations.

The first prime minister to visit Austria was Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955. He had officially visited the country after diplomatic ties were established in 1949.

India-Austria share a history of PM-level and President-level visits. Gandhi first visited Austria in 1971, after which Austrian chancellor Bruno Kreisky visited India in 1980, followed again by Gandhi’s visit in 1983, and finally by then chancellor Fred Sinowatz in 1984, as per Ministry of External Affairs. Gandhi had visited Vienna from June 16-18 in 1983.

While there have been no prime ministerial visits from India since Indira Gandhi's visit, there have been President-level visits to the country.

Former President K R Narayanan visited Austria in 1999, after which then president Heinz Fischer visited India in 2005, Austrian Vice Chancellor Josef Proll visited India in 2010, followed by former President Pratibha Devisingh Patil in 2011.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Austria from December 31, 2022, to January 3, 2023. He had met with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka. Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with the Austrian Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg.