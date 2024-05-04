scorecardresearch
WATCH: Telangana Congress leader slaps woman during campaign

Jeevan Reddy reportedly hit the woman, a rural employment guarantee project worker, when she told him she would vote for the 'flower' symbol (BJP) in the upcoming elections.

A senior Congress leader from Telangana and the candidate running from the constituency of Nizamabad in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, T Jeevan Reddy’s video is going rounds on social media, where the candidate can be seen slapping a woman during a campaign.

The incident took place when Reddy was campaigning along with some other leaders in a village in the Armur Assembly area.

Jeevan Reddy reportedly hit the woman, a rural employment guarantee project worker, when she told him she would vote for the 'flower' symbol (BJP) in the upcoming elections. While talking to the minister the lady said that she voted for Congress in the last Assembly elections but is not receiving a pension. 

The Congress candidate was joined by P. Vinay Kumar Reddy, who had lost the Assembly poll in Armur.

Armur is one of seven Assembly segments of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress has fielded Jeevan Reddy against the BJP's incumbent MP, D. Arvind. 

Nizamabad will be going for polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 i.e. May 13.

Published on: May 04, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
