Wayanad by-election 2024: 40.67% voter turnout reported as of 1 pm, Priyanka Gandhi's fate to be decided today

Brisk polling was reported in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala for the Lok Sabha bypolls 2024. The voter turnout in the Lok Sabha constituency stood at 40.67 per cent as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As of 9 am, the first phase of Wayanad saw a turnout of 13.04 per cent.

There are more than 14 lakh registered voters in Wayanad and 1,354 polling stations have been set up in the hilly area, as per the ECI.

Voting in Wayanad is currently underway amid tight security arrangements, with more than 2,500 security personnel deployed and live monitoring of the by-election process via an extensive webcasting system.

A few polling booths in Wayanad, however, reported incidents of electronic voting machine (EVM) breakdowns. This was quickly addressed by the EC officials.

The Wayanad constituency has 7 assembly segments -- Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made her political debut from this high-profile seat. Here, she is contesting against BJP's Navya Haridas and CPI(M)-led LDF's candidate Sathyan Mokeri.

Throughout her campaign in Wayanad, Priyanka referred to her brother's tenure as the MP and his popularity within the constituency. She also emphasised the "love and affection" that Rahul has for the people of Wayanad and their support during difficult times.

A bypoll was necessitated in the constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won from both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats in the Lok Sabha elections this year, vacated Wayanad.

In the 2024 polls, Rahul Gandhi won from the seat by over 3.5 lakh votes whereas his victory margin in 2019 was more than 4.3 lakh votes.