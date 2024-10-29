'Been a housewife, know how to fight...': Defiant Priyanka Gandhi makes her poll pitch to Wayanad voters in first campaign rally

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, running for her first parliamentary election in the Wayanad by-poll, portrayed herself on Tuesday as a dedicated advocate for the people, emphasizing her readiness to raise pressing issues. "I’ve been a housewife for over 30 years, so my voice is strong—just ask my husband! You have a fighter in me, and if you trust me as your MP, I won’t let you down,” she told supporters at a rally in Chungathra, Wayanad.

This marks Priyanka’s debut in electoral politics, and she wasted no time in criticizing the BJP, accusing the party of dismantling India’s social harmony over the past decade. "They’ve worked to plant seeds of fear, anger, hatred, and distrust between communities. When politics encourages you to fight one another, someone is benefiting from your emotions," she said, urging voters to reject such divisive tactics.

Priyanka further alleged that the BJP, as the ruling party, has distracted the public to favor a select group of business allies. “Without most people even realizing, ports, airports, public sector subsidiaries, and major road projects have been handed over to the Prime Minister’s business friends,” she said, arguing that these moves place private interests above public welfare.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Wayanad after devastating floods, Priyanka noted that despite promises, essential recovery funds remain unreleased. "The Prime Minister came to meet Wayanad’s flood victims, yet for months, the support needed to rebuild lives is nowhere to be seen,” she said.

Priyanka invoked unity, calling Wayanad "a beacon for India, where Hindus, Muslims, and Christians live as brothers and sisters—no anger, no hatred." She praised Wayanad’s inclusive spirit as embodying Mahatma Gandhi’s vision, adding, “It would be a great honor to represent such a constituency.”

This by-election follows Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from the Wayanad seat after his recent success in Raebareli. Polling is set for November 13.