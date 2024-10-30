scorecardresearch
Wayanad Bypoll 2024: Rs 16 lakh cash, drugs seized in police raids  

The Wayanad constituency includes the assembly segments of Eranad, Vandoor, and Nilambur in Malappuram district, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP’s Navya Haridas are contesting.

Ahead of the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls on November 13, the police seized unaccounted cash totaling Rs 16 lakh and narcotics worth Rs 1.16 lakh during district-wide raids. The Wayanad constituency includes the assembly segments of Eranad, Vandoor, and Nilambur in Malappuram district, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP’s Navya Haridas are contesting.  

Law enforcement agencies, including nine flying squads, three anti-defacement units, and 27 static surveillance teams, have ramped up monitoring efforts to ensure transparent elections. These teams are not only curbing the distribution of money, liquor, drugs, and gifts aimed at influencing voters but are also enforcing strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.  

Malappuram Collector R Vinod, who is also the District Election Officer, confirmed that all necessary arrangements are being made for the polls on November 13 and the vote counting scheduled for November 23.

Published on: Oct 30, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
