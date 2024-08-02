Wayanad landslides: Kerala government withdraws gag order on scientists after widespread backlash

The Kerala government has withdrawn its gag order restraining scientists from conducting studies or giving opinions on landslides in Wayanad after facing criticism.

The gag order, issued on August 1, directed the scientific community to restrain themselves from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media.

It also stated that prior permission from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) was required to undertake any studies in the disaster-affected area.

Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu issued a clarification regarding the order stating that the objective was to discourage statements that may be misinterpreted or misquoted.

“This advisory was not issued with an intent to restrain the scientific community of the state from conducting studies and providing insights. The objective was to discourage statements and opinions by persons belonging to scientific institutions of the state, that may be misinterpreted or misquoted to create panic and confusion during this sensitive time,” the Chief Secretary said in a Facebook post on August 1.

The Chief Secretary further said that the order has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The post added that it is important that the immediate “focus on rescue, recovery and rehabilitation is not lost and that widespread panic and paranoia are not generated detracting from the humanitarian work at hand”.

Earlier the Chief Minister's Office clarified that the state government does not have such a policy.

In a statement on August 1, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the news that the SDMA had directed scientific institutions and scientists not to visit the disaster-affected Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad and not to express their opinions was misleading. The CM also directed chief secretary V Venu to withdraw the controversial note issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The scientific community had strongly protested against the note prepared by State Relief Commissioner and Principal Secretary of Disaster Management, Tinku Biswal, which directed all science and technology institutions in the state not to undertake any field visits to Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad, where several people were killed in the devastating landslides on July 30.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on August 2 confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30. The minister said that 195 bodies and 113 body parts have been recovered so far.

The rescue and relief operations coordinated by the Army, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration are underway at multiple locations, ensuring quick evacuation of stranded people, and provision of basic amenities and medical assistance.