'We are in favour of an early end to the conflict...': India voices firm opposition to merchant vessel attacks amid Gulf conflict

India has reiterated its strong opposition to attacks on merchant shipping as conflict intensifies in Iran and the Gulf region, warning of significant consequences for its citizens and economic interests. As a major stakeholder in the area, New Delhi has stressed the urgency of safeguarding nearly one crore Indians residing and working in the Gulf and the uninterrupted flow of trade and energy supplies through these critical maritime routes.

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"As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," the Centre said. "As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping."

"In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard," the government said.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted with concern that "unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously." The recent surge in hostilities has resulted in casualties and missing persons, including among Indian nationals, further heightening the government's sense of urgency and responsibility.

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The government emphasised its focus on the welfare of its citizens, adding, "We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them." India has prioritised the safety and well-being of its diaspora amidst uncertainty in the region, with diplomatic missions issuing advisories and extending assistance to those affected.

India had previously urged all parties to exercise restraint and prioritise civilian safety at the onset of current hostilities. "In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard," the government said.

With the conflict spreading and violence escalating, the government observed, "The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt." These developments are closely watched in view of their potential to disrupt major trade and energy corridors vital to India's economy.

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The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that Indian Embassies and Consulates are closely coordinating with nationals and community organisations in the region. Efforts are ongoing to address consular needs and provide support to those affected, with regular advisories being issued based on evolving circumstances.

"Government will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest," the ministry said. India remains engaged in dialogue with regional governments and key international partners, seeking to mitigate risks to its citizens and economic stability as the situation unfolds.