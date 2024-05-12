'We are not scared. PoK belongs to India and we will take it': Amit Shah on Mani Shankar 'atom bomb' remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the opposition INDIA bloc for "Pakistan has atom bombs" remarks suggesting Pakistan's nuclear capability during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar and Farooq Abdullah say that respect Pakistan because they have an atom bomb, do not ask for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Rahul Baba, if you want to be scared of the atom bomb, then be scared. We are not scared. Pakistan Occupied Kashmir belongs to India and we will take it," Shah said.

Amit Shah referred to a viral video featuring Mani Shankar Aiyar, a Congress leader, where Aiyar suggested that India should show respect to Pakistan as a sovereign nation because it possesses nuclear weapons. Aiyar expressed concern about the potential consequences if a "mad person" in Pakistan misuses the atomic bomb. However, the Congress distanced itself from Aiyar's remarks, stating that the video was from some months ago.

In addition to Mani Shankar Aiyar, Farooq Abdullah, a leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), recently commented on Pakistan's nuclear capability. Responding to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement about merging Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) with India, Abdullah warned that Pakistan wouldn't remain silent and also mentioned that "atom bombs that would fall on us".

In Kaushambi, Amit Shah encouraged the people to help the party achieve its third consecutive victory.

"First (hat trick) is to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time. Second hat trick in UP is to completely wipe off the SP, BSP and Congress for the third time: The third hat trick is to make my friend (Vinod) Sonkar the MP for the third time," Amit Shah said, as he sought votes for BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

Kaushambi (SC) Lok Sabha seat is scheduled for voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state on May 20.