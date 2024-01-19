'We don't support building temple...': Udhayanidhi Stalin on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said his party is not in agreement with a temple that was constructed after demolishing a mosque.

Stalin was responding to a question on the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Stalin, who had kicked up a row over earlier for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, said religion shouldn't be mixed with politics.

Stalin said his grandfather, MK Karunanidhi, had said the DMK wasn't against any particular religion or faith. "We don't have a problem with a temple coming up there. We are not in agreement with the construction of a temple after demolishing a mosque," the DMK Youth Wing chief said, referring to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

"Our Treasurer (T R Baalu) has already stated that spiritualism and politics should not be mixed," said stalin.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other politicians, actors and hundreds of other celebrities have been invited to the event.



Several opposition parties, including Congress, CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), have turned down the invitation to the event, saying it is being used for electoral gain.