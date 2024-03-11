‘We have great hope from India’: Nepali men stuck in Russia war urge govt to rescue them

A group of Nepali men have appealed to the Indian government to rescue them from Russia. They have said that they were sent to the country under the pretext of working as helpers but have been, instead, made to fight the war. They have also said that there were many like them but the numbers have now dwindled and only they are left.

In a video sent to India Today, the four men, identified has Sanjay, Ram, Kumar and Santosh, said that the agent sent them to Russia, where they are now facing a lot of difficulties. “We were told that we have to work as helpers in the Russian Army, but now we have to fight in the war,” they said.

They also said that many Indian nationals were stuck with them but they were rescued by the Indian government.

The Nepali men accused the Nepal government of not paying heed to their pleas. "But we are not being heard by the Embassy of Nepal (in Moscow). Nepal is not helping us. We want to seek help from our neighbouring country, India. We have great hope that India will help us and will not let us down. Nepal and India have a very strong relationship. Nothing is happening from our side, but your country and your embassy are very powerful. All of us want to go back because we have been cheated here,” they said.

The men said that there were 30 of them but some have been sent to different places, while some have sustained injuries. “Help us get out of here,” the men said.

The plea from the Nepali men came after reports emerged that Indian men were being sent to Russia under the pretext of jobs but were forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war. A video of seven Indian men had emerged where they accused that they were forced to fight after being arrested by the Russian army. One of the men claimed that they were made to sign an agreement and were offered work as cooks and drivers.