'We have to deepen our tech': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu reacts to India-China startup ecosystem chart

Sridhar Vembu, chief scientist at Zoho, on Tuesday weighed in on the growing debate over the direction of India's startup ecosystem, sharing a viral image comparing the trajectories of Indian and Chinese startups. "I got this image forwarded — on India vs China startup ecosystems. China does all the things India does (Fintech, edtech..) but China also invests in deep tech. We have to deepen our tech. That awareness is spreading so I am optimistic it will happen,” Vembu wrote on X.

The image he referred to lays out a sharp contrast between what startups in India and China are focusing on. On the Indian side, the critique begins with food delivery apps, described as turning unemployed youth into cheap labor so the rich can get their meals without moving. The next trend listed is the rise of fancy ice cream and cookie brands, which are marketed as “healthy” despite the obvious contradiction that ice cream will never be healthy.

The chart then highlights instant grocery delivery services, criticising them for making people impatient and lazy while wasting resources on hyper-fast logistics. It also takes aim at betting and fantasy sports apps, claiming they encourage gambling and addiction instead of driving real economic productivity. Finally, it points to the reels and influencer economy, saying it promotes a culture of mindless entertainment rather than fostering real knowledge or skills.

In contrast, the image portrays China's startup ecosystem as focused on deeper technological capabilities and industrial strength. It notes that China is dominating global electric vehicle production through companies like BYD, and that the country is heavily investing in semiconductors and artificial intelligence with an eye on self-reliance and future readiness.

China's progress in robotics and automation is described as enabling next-generation factories that produce more efficiently than anywhere in the world. The image also credits Chinese startups with building global logistics and trade giants such as Shein, DJI, and Alibaba — companies that now dictate global commerce. It concludes by noting that Chinese innovation is pushing deep tech and infrastructure, with investments in space technology, high-speed rail, and renewable energy at massive scales.

In December last year, Vembu had called on Indians to embrace self-reliance and develop indigenous capabilities suited to India's unique needs. "To earn true respect in the world, Indians have to develop deep capabilities in India. Achievements abroad won't do it. I hope smart Indians keep this in mind. Yes Indians in India must show the world we can develop serious capabilities,” he had posted.