'We seek to strengthen warm bonds': After Trump, US Embassy shares JD Vance's message on India

Two days after US President Donald Trump’s praise for India, the US Embassy in India on Thursday reshared a statement from Vice President JD Vance, reinforcing the strong diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Washington. Vance, during his visit to India in April 2025, emphasised the depth of the relationship, saying, "In India, America has a friend, and we seek to strengthen the warm bonds our great nations already share."

This statement comes amid a renewed diplomatic push between the two nations to rebuild the relations that have strained in the last few months. The ties have taken a hit due to Donald Trump's 50% tariff on Indian goods and his growing tilt towards Pakistan. The timing of Vance's message is notable, following Trump's recent remarks about India.

On Tuesday, the US Embassy shared a message from Trump, who described India as an "amazing country" and Prime Minister Modi as a "great friend," signaling a thaw in the relationship after months of tariff-related tensions. "India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi," Trump said.

Trump's remarks were seen as a sign of renewed cooperation, especially after both leaders held a warm phone conversation earlier this month to review bilateral ties and discuss global issues. India and the US are working on a trade deal, which is expected to be finalised soon.

Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that India and the US are "very close" to finalising the framework for their proposed bilateral trade agreement. The two countries are holding two parallel negotiations -- one on a framework trade deal to address the high tariffs and another on a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

The new US Deputy Trade Representative, Rick Switzer, was in New Delhi last week for trade talks with the secretary. During Switzer's visit, both sides took stock of bilateral trade relations and reviewed the progress of negotiations of the framework deal and the comprehensive BTA. "We are very close on the framework deal, which we feel can be done in a short period of time. But I would not like to put a time period on that," Agrawal told reporters.

Asked whether more formal rounds would be held on the BTA, he said talks in the final stage normally do not require such rounds. There may not be a formal round, but both physical and virtual meetings will take place close to completion, the secretary noted. "So, we are moving in that zone, and we are working tirelessly to see as fast as we can."

As part of the pact, the US is seeking duty concessions on agri products like almonds, corn, and apples, and industrial goods. India has strongly opposed any concessions on the agri and dairy sectors. India has stated that it will not compromise the interests of farmers and MSMEs.

(With inputs from PTI)