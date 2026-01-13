'We were fully prepared to launch ground ops if...': Army Chief's big disclosure on Operation Sindoor

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi disclosed in an annual Army press conference India was ready to launch ground operations in response if Pakistan attempted any misadventure during Operation Sindoor. He emphasised the expansion of India's conventional military scope in the region.

Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May 2025, targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists. General Dwivedi noted that the operation set a benchmark for tri-service synergy under a clear political directive, maintaining operational freedom.

General Dwivedi stated, "During those 88 hours, the mobilisation expanded the conventional space, ensuring preparedness for ground operations should Pakistan have made any mistakes. This reflects India's readiness and strategic clarity."

He highlighted the collaborative security efforts involving central armed police forces, intelligence agencies, and several ministries. The Army's progress in 2025 was marked by 'Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation (JAI)', showcasing robust advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformation call.

He further reported meticulous surveillance of terrorist infrastructure across the border, with active camps under close observation. The Army remains vigilant, ready to act against any hostile activity.

Since the operation, security forces have exercised strict control along the Jammu and Kashmir front. With 31 terrorists eliminated in 2025, 65% of them Pakistani, new recruitments have significantly decreased. General Dwivedi reiterated the ongoing military operations' resilience and India's unwavering commitment to security.

During the same briefing, he talked about recent sightings of small drones along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir were "defensive" in nature, most likely aimed at probing the Indian Army's preparedness.

“About six drones were seen on January 10, and two to three were sighted on January 11 and 12. These drones were very small, flying with their lights on and not at very high altitudes,” General Dwivedi said.

He, however, said that there were laxities that could be exploited for terrorist infiltration, adding Pakistan's military leadership was asked to control such cross-border intrusions.

He added, “I believe these were defensive drones, trying to see if any action was being taken against us. It is possible they were also checking for gaps or laxity in the Indian Army through which terrorists could be sent."