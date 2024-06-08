Weather alert: Maharashtra, Karnataka to receive heavy rainfall; heatwave warning issued for northern and eastern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an increase in rainfall activity along the coasts of Karnataka and Maharashtra from June 8.

According to the forecast, heavy rainfall is expected over Goa, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim until June 10. Kerala is likely to experience heavy rainfall until June 9. Rainfall is also expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 9 and 10.

In Kerala, the Met department has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts for June 8. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness rainfall and strong winds in some parts over the next 24 hours, and an orange alert has been issued for Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Indore, Dewas, Dhar, Betul, Ujjain, Jhabua and Alirajpur districts.

Delhi will see a partly cloudy sky today with the chance of dust storms or thunderstorms, accompanied by light rain. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 42 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is getting a breather from the scorching heat under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

Residents of Mumbai and its suburbs will see a partly cloudy sky with the chance of light rain and thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are forecasted to reach approximately 35 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. Mumbai is expected to witness the onset of the monsoon between June 9 and 10.

Heatwave in Northern, eastern India

From June 8 to 11, heatwave conditions are anticipated in isolated areas of northeast Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. Bihar is expected to experience heatwave conditions on June 9-10, while Odisha, Punjab, and Haryana may experience similar conditions from June 9-11.

In Uttar Pradesh, some regions will experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions from June 8-11. Additionally, hot and humid weather is forecasted in isolated pockets of Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal on June 8.