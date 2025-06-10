Weather Update: Delhi, north India to experience heatwave conditions today; some respite likely from Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heatwave-like conditions in the capital and surrounding regions, predicting temperatures may touch 45°C again on Tuesday. Temperatures in parts of Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal will remain hot and humid.

North India is experiencing severe heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring above 43 degrees Celsius in Delhi, where the mercury reached as high as 45.3°C in Ayanagar on Monday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded a staggering 47.3 degrees Celsius, among the highest in the region. Similar conditions are predicted in Rajasthan over the coming days, according to local weather offices. Other areas in north India, including Haryana and Punjab, are also grappling with rising temperatures.

Haryana's Sirsa registered 46.4 degrees Celsius, while Chandigarh hit 43.8 degrees Celsius, marking its hottest day of the season. Meanwhile, in Punjab, Samrala recorded 46.1 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, as Ferozepur, Pathankot, and Patiala also reported high temperatures.

"If we talk about Northwest India, then for the next four days, most of the subdivisions—especially in the plains—are likely to experience heatwave conditions," noted IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava. He added that the temperature in Delhi-NCR is expected to climb above 45°C, creating heatwave conditions in isolated places.

Advertisement

The IMD also predicts that regions in Assam, Meghalaya, and coastal Karnataka may see heavy rainfall on Tuesday, contrasting sharply with the dry, hot conditions in the north. Rainfall is expected to bring some relief to these areas.

Night temperatures in Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi could stay warm, offering little respite from the daytime heat. These conditions are expected to persist, with no significant cooling forecast in the immediate future.

A change in weather is anticipated in Delhi later in the week, with the IMD forecasting light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from Thursday. This shift may bring relief from the persistent heatwave conditions, with temperatures expected to moderate.

The IMD has assured that after Thursday, there are no heatwave-like conditions predicted in Delhi until June 15, offering potential respite to residents enduring the current extreme heat.