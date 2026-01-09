Weather update: Delhi sees surprise rainfall amid cold wave, IMD warns of more showers in NCR

Several areas across Delhi and neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced unexpected rainfall early Friday morning, coinciding with prevailing cold wave conditions and dense fog. The rainfall, which had not been forecast previously for the capital and surrounding regions, led to a further dip in temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh update, predicting light to moderate rainfall for Delhi, as well as parts of Haryana and Rajasthan, over the following two hours. According to IMD officials, this weather pattern is likely to result in temperatures dropping further, with cold conditions persisting across the region.

The brief spell of rain is expected to provide some improvement to the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and nearby cities, where air quality levels have recently ranged between poor and very poor.

In its 6:30 am bulletin, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, stated, "light rainfall is expected to occur at a few places in Delhi, including, Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, RK Puram and Defence Colony."

The Centre also added, "Light intermittent rainfall/drizzle is likely to occur at isolated places in the capital, including Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Rajiv Chowk, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt and IGI Airport."

Rainfall forecasts further include NCR towns such as Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Sohna, Palwal and Tizara. Other locations likely to receive rain in the next two hours are Bahadurgarh, Karnal, Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak, Rewari, Nandgaon, Khairthal and Kotputli.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius—its lowest this season. Palam was the coldest station with a minimum of 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office. This drop in temperatures has intensified the cold wave, with maximum temperatures also remaining below seasonal averages.

The IMD highlighted that the severe chill is likely to persist through this week, though a marginal rise in maximum temperature is expected from Friday. Till January 14, Delhi is likely to see clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours.