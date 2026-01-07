Delhi-NCR weather update: 16 flights cancelled today, schools in Noida shut till Jan 10 due to cold wave conditions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that dense fog and cold day conditions may persist at isolated locations on 7 January, with visibility expected to remain poor during the early hours.

Minimum temperatures in Delhi have stayed between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius, with maximums ranging from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius. The IMD said minimum temperatures had risen by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours, even as maximum temperatures fell by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

As a result, a total of 16 flights -- 8 arrivals and 8 departures -- were cancelled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to predicted reduced visibility.

Moreover, the IMD indicated cold wave conditions at isolated locations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, with ground frost in parts of Uttarakhand. The IMD said cold wave conditions had occurred at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, while ground frost was reported at isolated locations in Uttarakhand.

Dense fog and harsh winter conditions have gripped Delhi-NCR, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures, including the closure of schools and issuing advisories to residents. The decision was made amid concerns over student safety, following directives from the district magistrate.

"The decision has been taken in compliance with the directions issued by the district magistrate, keeping in mind student safety amid prevailing weather conditions," the order said.

The weather office projects that minimum temperatures are likely to drop slightly over the coming two days, before rising by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. "The weather office said minimum temperatures are likely to fall slightly over the next two days before rising by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius thereafter."

Forecasts suggest minimum temperatures will stay near normal on 7 and 8 January, dip below normal on 8 January, and climb above normal between 10 and 11 January. Maximum temperatures are projected to remain appreciably below normal on 7 January, improve slightly on 8 January, and stabilise over the following days.

In response to the severe weather, officials in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 until 10 January. "Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10 in view of the dense fog and severe cold conditions, officials said on Tuesday."

District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar confirmed that, "The order applies to all recognised schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, IB, the Uttar Pradesh Board and other boards operating in the district, District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said in an official order."