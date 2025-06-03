Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert for Punjab, UP, Assam, 8 other states. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 11 states, including Assam and Punjab. This alert highlights the potential for severe weather conditions across these regions. The IMD has predicted a wet spell affecting states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and Nagaland. Such widespread weather disturbances necessitate precautionary measures to mitigate potential impacts.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a press release dated June 2, the IMD stated, "Light/moderate rainfall at many/some places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi; light/moderate rainfall at some/isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan". The forecast indicates that Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and adjacent areas should brace for thundersqualls, while dust storms are expected in West Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand are also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds today and tomorrow. Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and exercise caution during adverse weather conditions.

The northeastern states have been experiencing heavy rains, leading to flash floods, submerged streets, and inundated buildings. The situation remains critical as the IMD predicts continued rainfall in the region over the next seven days. "Light/moderate rainfall at most places likely to continue over northeast India during next 7 days with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 3rd June and isolated heavy falls," the IMD warned.

Advertisement

Delhi is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds today. A yellow alert is in place as the maximum temperature is anticipated to range between 35-37 degrees Celsius, offering some respite from typical summer highs.

A nowcast warning has been issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, predicting light rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in the coming hours. Areas such as Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, and Saharanpur are on alert, with similar conditions expected in parts of Haryana.

With weather patterns showing significant volatility, authorities across the affected states are urged to prepare for potential emergencies. Public advisories emphasize the importance of staying updated with the latest forecasts and taking necessary precautions.

Advertisement

For the latest updates on weather, stay connected with reliable news sources to ensure safety and preparedness, as conditions could change rapidly. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as needed.