Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, other states till June 2. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the southern states of India, lasting until June 2. Specifically, Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka are expected to experience significant rainfall from May 28 to June 2.

South Interior Karnataka will see heavy rainfall in isolated areas from May 28 to 30, with North Interior Karnataka anticipating similar weather conditions during the same period. Notably, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is considered likely over Kerala and Mahe between May 28 and 30.

In related forecasts, the IMD anticipates isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana on May 28 and 29, with very heavy rainfall expected over Telangana.

Additionally, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from May 28 to June 2," said IMD. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is forecast over various regions during the next five days.

The IMD has issued weather alerts for several other regions, including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on specific dates. Thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are expected in South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema.

In the northern parts of the country, the IMD forecasts scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi until June 2.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Northeast India during the next 7 days," said IMD. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from May 28 to June 2.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Mizoram on 28th, Assam & Meghalaya on 29th & 30th May," said IMD. The IMD continues to monitor these developments closely, advising residents to stay informed of local weather advisories.