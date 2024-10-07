Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for rains in parts of Kerala till October 9. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for several districts of Kerala on Sunday. IMD officials said that the rain in Kerala and its districts will continues. The yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts of Kerela for Monday, citing heavy rains in these areas.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Wayanad on October 8-9. The weather department has also warned of rains and thunderstorms till October 11.

Moreover, the IMD said that there could be thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall, ranging from 5-15 mm per hour, and gusty winds speeding upto 40 km/h in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts.

Many parts of the state received rainfall until 5.30 pm on Sunday, as per the data from the IMD. Observations record 93 mm of rainfall in Kannur Airport, 28 mm in Palakkad, 13 mm in Karipur Airport, and 7 mm each in Alappuzha and Kannur whereas Punalur reported 5 mm of rain.

As per Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) and Automated Rain Gauges (ARG) , the rain recorded in Malappuram's Anakkayam area stood at 71 mm whereas in Kannur's Panniyoor, 64mm rainfall was recorded. 62.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Kasaragod's Panathur district.

Idukki's Udumbannoor district received 50.5 mm, while Nilambur, Palemad, and Munderi in Malappuram district recorded 35.5 mm, 23 mm, and 20 mm respectively. Other significant readings included 22.5 mm in Kannur's Peringome and 21 mm in Wayanad's Karapuzha.

Earlier, Kerala has witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorm in June which leads to landslides in different areas and more than 200 people killed in the tragedy.