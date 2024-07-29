Weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi till July 31. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi during the next five days. The Met Department also said in its forecast that the national capital is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall till July 31. Some parts of the national capital are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 30 and 31, as per the weather office.

Related Articles

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan during next 5 days," the IMD forecast read.

Delhi experienced light to moderate showers in several areas on Sunday. The IMD predicted overcast skies with light rain throughout the day. On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below the season’s average.

This follows a deluge that led to the death of three IAS aspirants. Several aspirants have been protesting in front of Rau’s IAS Study Circle after three IAS aspirants died in the institute’s flooded basement due to heavy rainfall on Saturday.

A protester called it a “complete negligence” of the government as knee-deep water gets logged during rainfall, demanding immediate action. An official said that the bodies have been sent for legal action and the water from the basement is being pumped out.

Following the deaths, several users posted videos of flooded basements on social media, blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for mismanagement.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 91 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'