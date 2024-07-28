Maharashtra rains: IMD sounds heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Pune, Thane; Mumbai to get respite from tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Thane on July 28. However, there is no orange alert for any district of Maharashtra from July 28 to 30, the IMD said. No warnings have been issued for Mumbai starting July 29.

Incessant downpour throughout the week had brought the city down to its knees severely affecting normal life. The water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes surged, crossing the 70 percent mark on July 27, a 5 percent increase from the previous day, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As the rains continue to batter the city, waterlogging has become a common sight in Mumbai. The relentless showers have prompted advisories and alerts, urging residents to brace for more inclement weather.

According to IMD forecast, Mumbai is likely to witness only moderate showers from Monday to Wednesday at least. Data from BMC showed that the city recorded 20 incidents of tree collapses, partial house collapses and short circuits between Friday and Saturday morning. Civic officials said no casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

Meanwhile, Pune is bracing for more showers as the IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall till July 31. Around 3,000 citizens have been shifted to temporary shelters with the Pune civic body issuing an alert for citizens living in low lying areas along the banks of Pavana and Mula rivers that pass through the civic limits.

Pune recorded the third-highest rainfall in July with Shivajinagar reporting 114.1 mm rainfall. This would be the tenth-highest rainfall recorded in the city. On October 10, 2010, Pune recorded the highest ever rainfall of 181.1 mm — a historic high.

In Western Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, more than 5,800 people moved to safer places after the Panchganga River started flowing above the danger mark, officials said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the flood situation in Kolhapur and directed the district administration to provide all necessary help to citizens. He asked the officials to coordinate with the Karnataka government on the discharge of water from Almatti Dam in the neighbouring state.

According to officials, there is a possibility of the water level in the Panchganga River further rising as heavy rain continues in its catchment area. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and a team of the Indian Army have been deployed in this region.