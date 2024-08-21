Weather Update: Light rains, thunderstorms likely in Delhi today. Here's what IMD has to say

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms for Delhi on August 21. The maximum temperature is likely around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius today. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has issued a yellow alert for heavy showers for the next three days, with wet spells expected over the coming five days.

Delhi faced intense, short-duration rainfall on Tuesday morning, which caused waterlogging in many parts of the national capital. While most areas saw moderate rain, the Ridge experienced heavy rainfall, surprising the IMD. This was due to southwesterly winds and a localized western disturbance.

Between 5:30 AM and 8:30 AM, Safdarjung recorded 28.7 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road 25.6 mm, and Ridge 72.4 mm. Later, between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM, different areas recorded very light to light rain. Due to the unexpected downpour, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Thursday to Saturday.

IMD weather forecast today

Moreover, the IMD has issued an orange alert predicting the possibility of heavy rain in Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Kerala, Assam, and Meghalaya on August 21. IMD's latest press release predicts isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 21, 25, and 26, in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan until August 26, and in Uttar Pradesh until August 24.

The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh on August 21 and between August 23 and August 26, in Maharashtra on August 21 and from August 24 to 26, in Chhattisgarh until August 24, in Goa until August 26, and in Gujarat on August 21, 25, and 26.

The weather bulletin dated August 20 states isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on August 21 and 24, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on August 21 and 25. IMD forecasted widespread light to moderate rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Coastal Karnataka. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Interior Karnataka until August 27.