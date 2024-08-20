IMD weather alert! Orange alert for heavy rainfall issued for these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for various states today, forecasting the likelihood of heavy downpours. The states affected by the warning include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Kerala, with significant rainfall anticipated.

In an update on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the IMD indicated that a low-pressure area over southern Bangladesh is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall across eastern and east-central India over the next three days.

Additionally, the IMD warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep over the next two to three days.

Weather Outlook for the National Capital Region

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has forecasted a maximum temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius today, with a minimum temperature around 27 degrees Celsius. The weather will be characterized by light rain and a generally cloudy sky, with wet spells predicted for the next five days in the national capital.

Regional Forecast for South Peninsular India

In its latest forecast, the IMD announced the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala and Lakshadweep until August 21, along with similar conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka today and again on August 24 and 25. The department also highlighted that isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Lakshadweep today.

Weather Predictions for West and Central India

According to the weather bulletin issued on August 19, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted over central India, including Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is also anticipated in Marathwada and Gujarat throughout the week.

Forecast for East and Northeast India

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand, with precipitation expected to continue until August 23. Showers are also forecasted for Odisha today and again on August 23, as well as in Arunachal Pradesh on August 20, 22, and 23. Furthermore, rainfall is predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until August 24.