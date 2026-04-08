'We'd genuinely love to, but...': Iran's Mumbai consulate on hiring Indians in social media team

In a light-hearted response on Wednesday, the Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai addressed an inquiry about potential job openings in their social media team.

When asked by a social media user if the consulate hires Indians for its media team, the consulate replied, "Hi, we'd genuinely love to, but at the moment there are no vacancies."

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The Iranian consulate, known for its proactive social media engagement during heightened tensions with the United States, added a playful note: "Our current team is all Iranian (with a soft spot for #India), though bringing our Indian friends onboard someday is a pretty great idea."

Hi,



We’d genuinely love to, but at the moment there are no vacancies.



Our current team is all Iranian (with a soft spot for #India), though bringing our Indian friends onboard someday is a pretty great idea.#Iran https://t.co/UgBEuMaQal — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 8, 2026

This exchange comes as Iranian social media teams have gained attention for their often sarcastic and witty campaigns, particularly in response to escalating rhetoric from US President Donald Trump.

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Iranian embassies worldwide, including in London, Pretoria, New Delhi, and Moscow, have been actively mocking US threats through viral memes and posts, many of which mocked Trump.

On April 5, Trump issued a highly charged post on Truth Social, threatening to destroy Iranian infrastructure unless Tehran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route. His expletive-laden message sparked a wave of satirical reactions from Iranian embassies across the globe.

The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe responded to Trump's "Open the Strait" demand with a casual quip: "We've lost the keys." The joke quickly spread, with the South African embassy joining in, saying, "Shh… the key's under the flowerpot. Just open for friends."

The Bulgarian embassy took the satire further by referencing the late Jeffrey Epstein, saying, "Doors open for friends. Epstein's friends need keys."

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The Iranian Embassy in India also joined the playful mockery, replying to Trump’s post with: "Swearing and throwing insults are how sore loser brats behave. Get a grip on yourself, old man!"