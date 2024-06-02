Amit Malviya's serious claim against TMC: 'BJP candidate's voting button taped out in Diamond Harbour'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday made a serious claim against the TMC, saying its candidate's voting button was taped out in the Diamond Harbour consistency. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is contesting from Diamond Harbour, where the saffron party has fielded Abhijit Kumar.

"This is the infamous Diamond Harbour Model, seat from where Mamata Banerjee’s nephew contests," Malviya said, while sharing a picture of the taped EVM.

"EVMs had BJP candidate's voting button taped out. So, BJP supporters, who managed to reach the booths, after braving violent TMC goons and hostile WB Police, were told that voting for BJP wasn't an option."

The BJP's co-incharge for Bengal said that this happened across several booths of Diamond Harbour. "The specific picture is from a booth in Budge Budge Assembly."

Malviya, who heads BJP's IT Cell, said that several CCTV cameras were rendered dysfunctional/inoperative in not just Diamond Harbour but also in Mathurapur, Joynagar and Jadavpur among others. "So that fake votes could be cast in favour of the TMC, with impunity."

"This also raises several questions on legitimacy of Mamata Banerjee’s political mandate and continuance as Chief Minister," he said, adding that the Election Commission must investigate and ensure that poll in West Bengal is free and fair.

Voting for West Bengal's 42 seats ended on Saturday. Axis My India has predicted massive gains for the saffron party in this eastern state. As per the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP may win 26 to 31 seats with 46 per cent votes. The TMC's tally may come down to 11-14 seats.