West Bengal Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024: Massive upset for TMC! BJP likely to get 26-31 seats, says Axis My India poll

West Bengal witnessed a fierce contest for 7 Lok Kalyan Marg between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Left combine. The BJP is likely to get anywhere between 26-31 seats and the TMC 11-14 seats.

The Left might get 0-2 seats and the others might get nothing. The BJP is likely to get a vote share of 46 per cent and the TMC 40 per cent. The Left and others, on the other hand, will get a vote share of around 12 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, as per India Today-Axis My India poll.

From the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat (Sandeshkhali), TMC's Haji Nurul Islam is leading against BJP's Rekha Patra. Rekha Patra is one of the many survivors of the atrocities by TMC's Sheikh Shahjahan.

Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to get 23-27 seats in West Bengal whereas the TMC is expected to get 13-17 seats, according to the ABP News-CVoter. The Congress, on the other, hand, is likely to get 1-3 seats. The Jan Ki Baat survey also predicted 21-26 seats for the BJP and 16-18 for the TMC. Republic TV's PMARQ survey predicted 22 seats for the BJP and 20 for the TMC.

Agencies BJP TMC INDIA India Today-Axis My India 26-31 11-14 0-2 Today's Chanakya 24(+/-5) 17(+/-5) - C Voter 23-27 13-17 - Times Now 21 20 - Jan Ki Baat 21-26 16-18 0-2 Polstrat 17 24 1 Matrize 21-25 16-20 0-1 PMARQ 22 20 -

The Royal Bengal contest was a high-octane one with TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee going hammer and tongs against the BJP with the 'outsider' narrative and the saffron party raking up the Sandeshkhali atrocities, for which Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested, in response.

The BJP also raked up the issue of illegal immigrants in the state allegedly being given shelter by the state government. The contest had ample challenge from the Congress' side as well with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claiming the TMC aims to dismantle the grand old party in the state and also sabotage his political career.

Voting was held across 42 seats in the state in seven phases and Kolkata Uttar, Kolkata Dakshin and Diamond Harbour went to polls in the final phase today. With 42 seats, Bengal is among the key states after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to decide which party comes to power at the Centre.

Among the key constituencies to watch in the state for this Lok Sabha election are Darjeeling, Diamond Harbour, Balurghat, Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Barrackpore, Basirhat (Sandeshkhali), Kolkata Uttar, Tamluk, Medinipur, Asansol, Murshidabad.

The key candidates to watch are Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Sukanta Majumdar (BJP), Raju Bista (BJP), Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP), Mahua Moitra (TMC), 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy (BJP), Yusuf Pathan (TMC), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress), Arjun Singh (BJP), Rekha Patra (BJP), Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), Agnimitra Paul (BJP), and Rachna Banerjee (TMC).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 22 out of the total 42 seats. The BJP emerged as the second largest party with 18 seats and the Congress could only win 2 seats. The Left was, however, decimated in the state as it could not win any seats.