West Bengal Elections 2024: Nearly 83% turnout recorded in Phase 6

West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout in the sixth phase on May 25. A voter turnout of 82.71 per cent was witnessed in the eight Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal where polling was held in the sixth phase, an election official told news agency PTI on Sunday. Bishnupur recorded the highest polling percentage of 85.91 till 6 pm on Saturday, followed by Tamluk (84.79), Kanthi (84.77), Jhargram (83.47), Ghatal (82.17), Medinipur (81.56), Bankura (80.75) and Purulia (78.39).

The seventh and final phase of polling for 9 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1. Nine constituencies going to polls in the last phase are Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar.

In the sixth phase, polling was held for 57 seats in six states and two Union Territories. An estimated voter turnout of 61.2 per cent was recorded on Saturday. Incidents of violence, including an alleged assault on a BJP candidate, minor clashes and protests were reported from West Bengal.

Jharkhand recorded a turnout of 63.76 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 54.03 per cent, Bihar 55.24 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir 54.3 per cent, Haryana 60.4 per cent, Odisha 69.56 and Delhi 57.67 per cent, according to the figures updated at 11:45 pm by the EC on its voter turnout app.

The EC said polling percentage in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir was the highest in 40 years. With the conclusion of this phase, polling is now complete in 486 seats in 28 states and Union territories.

In West Bengal, voting was held in the tribal belt Jangal Mahal region, spanning five districts. A hotspot for identity politics, the region sends eight representatives to Lok Sabha from Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur seats.

Out of the eight seats, the BJP won five and TMC bagged three in the 2019 polls. BJP's Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu claimed his convoy was attacked in Garbeta area of Paschim Medinipur district, following which security personnel escorting him were injured and had to be hospitalised. Tudu also received injuries on his forehead, which needed medical attention.

Minor clashes broke out between supporters of the ruling TMC and BJP in the Ghatal constituency over stopping polling agents from entering the booths. In the Midnapore constituency, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul faced "go back" slogans from TMC activists. Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between BJP and TMC activists, following which central forces reached the spot to disperse the mob.

A group of people shouted slogans against BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay when he reached the polling booth in Tamluk.

(With inputs from PTI)