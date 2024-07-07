West Bengal: IIT Madras student travels from Chennai to Kolkata to take revenge of stray dog's death, stabs a family of 3 with knife

A shocking incident has unfolded in Kolkata where a first-year student at IIT Madras was arrested on charges of attempted murder. Archan Bhattacharya, allegedly traveled from Chennai to Kolkata to avenge the death of a stray dog.

According to reports, Bhattacharya held a grudge against the family of his friend's neighbor in Sonarpur, a suburb of Kolkata. The two families reportedly had a longstanding disagreement over stray dogs that frequented the Adhikaris' (neighbor's) house. In May, the Adhikaris allegedly beat a stray dog, which later succumbed to its injuries.

When Bhattacharya learned about the dog's death from his friend, Smriti Debnath, he was reportedly enraged. Police believe this anger fueled his decision to travel to Kolkata and confront the Adhikaris. On Saturday, Bhattacharya allegedly entered the Adhikaris' home and attacked them with a knife, grievously wounding Gobindo Adhikari, his wife, and their son.

The family's screams alerted neighbors who intervened and apprehended Bhattacharya. The injured were rushed to MR Bangur Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested Bhattacharya. He is being charged with attempted murder and is likely to face additional charges as the investigation progresses.

An officer involved in the investigation reportedly told TOI, "When Smriti Debnath narrated the dog's death to her friend Archan, he came to avenge the attack and the harassment of the Debnath family."

Archan admitted to the police that he acted out of anger upon hearing about the brutal beating of the dog by his neighbors. This prompted his violent actions.