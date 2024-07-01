scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Don't be afraid, please listen and then...': Mahua Moitra to PM Modi as he leaves the Parliament

'Don't be afraid, please listen and then...': Mahua Moitra to PM Modi as he leaves the Parliament

When Rahul Gandhi also left the Parliament, Mahua Moitra commented, "It's okay, he is my Leader of the Opposition. He has already listened to me."

As PM Narendra Modi stood up to leave the Lok Sabha on Monday following Rahul Gandhi's speech, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra asked him to stay and listen to her speech. When he didn't, she began her speech, remarking "my bad luck."

"Honourable prime minister, I would really request you, since you have been here for the better half of the one hour, please listen to this and go", she said initially. "Don't be afraid", she added.

When Rahul Gandhi also left the Parliament, Mahua Moitra commented, "It's okay, he is my Leader of the Opposition. He has already listened to me."

Criticizing the BJP over the Lok Sabha poll results, Mahua Moitra said, "Last time I was here, I wasn't allowed to speak. The ruling party has paid dearly for silencing one MP. In trying to suppress me, they've lost 63 members."

She continued, "The BJP's rule has been weakened by the people's democracy. This is not a stable government; it relies on multiple allies known for changing sides. We are 234 strong this time, having faced many challenges. You won't be able to treat us the same way again."

Published on: Jul 01, 2024, 9:45 PM IST
