'What if Hindus told Muslims to stop...': Yogi Adityanath targets Opposition amid Sambhal controversy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly defended the chanting of "Jai Shri Ram" during a session in the state assembly, challenging the opposition's objections to religious slogans.

Addressing the opposition, he questioned their perspective on expressions of faith, stating, "Ye kehna ki uttejak naare lagaye ja rahe the... yeh uttejak naara nahi hai. 'Jai Shri Ram' hamari sabha ka naara hai, hamari aastha ka prateek hai. Kal main aapse kahunga ki ye 'Allahu Akbar' ka jo slogan hai, ye hume achcha nahi lagta... aapko hum roke toh aapko achcha lagega?"

Mujhe Allahu Akbar ki avashyakta hi nahi hai. Main Jai Shri Ram, Har Har Mahadev aur Radhe Radhe bolkar zindagi kaat sakta hu!



During disruptions from the Opposition regarding chants of "Allahu Akbar," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a sharp retort emphasizing his connection to his cultural heritage.

He stated, "Mujhe iski avshyakta hi nahi... Mujhe 'Allahu Akbar' ki avashyakta hi nahi hai. Main Jai Shri Ram, Har Har Mahadev aur Radhe Radhe bolkar zindagi kaat sakta hu!.. meri toh virasat itni lambi chaudi pracheen hai, main usko hi leke chala jaun.. main Radhe Radhe ke sambodhan se hi apna poora jeevan kaat sakta hoon.. mujhe kisi aur slogan ki zarurat hi nahi hai. Lekin kal koi apse kahega, koi Hindu kahega, ki sir hume aapse pareshani hai... kya aapko achcha lagega?"

Adityanath's comments came during a heated discussion about the violence in Sambhal, where he criticized the opposition for ignoring attacks on Hindus. Highlighting the enduring nature of truth, he remarked, "No one can hide the sun, the moon and the truth for long."

The Chief Minister also dismissed claims by opposition leaders about increasing violence, presenting data to demonstrate a significant reduction in communal riots in Uttar Pradesh since 2017. "What you actually call riots has not happened in Uttar Pradesh since 2017. Before 2017, 815 communal riots took place and 192 people died in it. Between 2007 and 2011, 616 incidents of violence took place and 120 people died," he stated.

Addressing the allegation that chanting "Jai Shri Ram" was communal, Adityanath argued, "If you go to West Uttar Pradesh, you say 'Ram-Ram' in general addresses. Then how did Jai Shri Ram become communal? Here, when we wake up, when we meet, we say 'Ram-Ram'. If someone says 'Jai Shri Ram', then you can understand the intention in it. This is not meant to be inflammatory."