What is Bhargavastra? India's low-cost drone killer system set to reshape future air defences

India has taken a significant leap in its counter-drone warfare capabilities with the successful testing of Bhargavastra, a low-cost anti-drone system developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL). Tested recently at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur, the system is being hailed as a game-changer in addressing the growing challenge of drone swarms, particularly in the wake of modern conflicts like Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

Related Articles

About Bhargavastra

Developed by Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), a subsidiary of Solar Group, the Bhargavastra system uses guided micro-munitions capable of destroying small and incoming drones at a range of up to 2.5 km, with radar detection extending up to 6 km.

In its recent field trials, the system successfully executed single and salvo-mode launches, achieving all target parameters.

Designed for Indian terrains and battle scenarios

What sets Bhargavastra apart is its adaptability. The system is engineered for deployment across India’s diverse geographies, from desert plains to high-altitude mountain regions up to 5,000 meters.

It is effective against autonomous drone swarms, which are often resistant to electronic jamming or spoofing.

Built for modern warfare

Advertisement

Bhargavastra is not just a single-layer response but a multi-layered counter-drone platform. Its integrated Command-and-Control Centre comes with advanced C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) systems, offering real-time situational awareness. It can be linked to India’s broader defence networks, making it viable for network-centric warfare.

Its radar system can detect medium to large UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) up to 10 km away, while its Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) capabilities allow precise detection of low RCS (Radar Cross-Section) targets, often used in stealth drone attacks.

Operation Sindoor

In a recent escalation along their shared border, India’s S-400 missile defence system demonstrated remarkable capabilities during Operation Sindoor, a military operation aimed at safeguarding strategic locations from Pakistani aerial threats.

Indian defence officials have confirmed that the advanced missile system successfully detected, tracked, and intercepted multiple Pakistani missiles, drones, and aircraft targeting key areas along India’s western frontier, including Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The operation underscores the S-400’s critical role in India’s integrated air defence strategy.