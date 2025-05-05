What is causing shortage of electric locomotive on rail network?

A major shortage of electric locos has hit the Mumbai-Pune rail section as almost all of the trains in this section are now switched to diesel locomotives. Indian Railways is plagued by shortage of electric locomotives while around 760 diesel engines, with over 60% having 15 years of life, were taken out of the system.

Indian Railways locomotive manufacturing capacity has been ramped up, but it has not kept pace to meet the growing demand of newer trains and nearly 97% electrified rail network. On top of it, Railways pulled out diesel engines of the rail network while they can run on the electrified track, adding to the shortage of locomotives.

According to RTI data, as of March 31, 2023, 585 diesel locomotives were idling across various railway yards and this figure rose to 760 locomotives, with over 60% of them having a residual life exceeding 15 years, by 2024.

The government’s push for 100% railway electrification has led to redundant diesel locomotives, according to a report published in December 2024. Around six diesel locomotives are being exported to Africa after conversion.

Facing shortage of electric locomotives, Indian Railways is getting back its redundant diesel locomotives back on tracks. The railways has said that it plans to retain 2,500 diesel locos for disaster management and strategic purposes as it moves towards 100% track electrification this year and introduction of alternative fuel engines.

Lalit Chandra Trivedi, former general manager, East Central Railway, says there is overall shortage of locomotives in the country because of the sudden stabling of large number of diesel locomotives.

“Even though we have electrified the track at a very frantic pace but the corresponding acceleration in the locomotive production has not happened. And diesel locos were suddenly grounded -- whether it is good or bad -- but at least diesel loco was running the train. All those locomotives became unavailable for even they could still be used for many years,” says Trivedi.

The freight trains are also facing shortage of locomotives leading to delays at sidings as passenger trains get priority over freight trains.

In FY25, Indian Railways' locomotive manufacturing units produced 1,681 locomotives in various categories. This marks an increase of 209 locomotives, or 19%, compared to the 1,472 locomotives produced in the previous financial year 2023-24.