What is killing Indians? Heart disease tops list; Zerodha's Nithin Kamath flags two key risks

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Tuesday said a mix of systemic issues and lifestyle choices was driving deaths in India.

"A lot of what kills us is systemic, like poor air quality, broken food systems, and infrastructure. But a meaningful chunk is also within our control, like how we eat, move, sleep, and take care of ourselves," Kamath said, while sharing data on mortality trends.

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Not sure how accurate this data is, but even directionally, two things stand out.



A lot of what kills us is systemic, like poor air quality (see link in comments), broken food systems, and infrastructure.



But a meaningful chunk is also within our control, like how we eat, move,… pic.twitter.com/fzVrPGqzKX — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 14, 2026

He was referring to a report from Our World in Data that mapped the causes of death in India in 2023, showing that a majority of deaths were linked to non-communicable diseases.

The data shows that 71% of deaths in India were due to non-communicable diseases, with heart diseases accounting for the largest share at 32%. This includes heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular conditions, amounting to around 3.12 million deaths annually, or about 8,550 per day.

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Chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma made up 13% of deaths, followed by cancers at 11%. Diabetes and kidney diseases accounted for 7.3%, while digestive diseases contributed 3.5%.

Other non-communicable and neurological conditions made up smaller shares.

Infectious diseases accounted for 16% of total deaths. Respiratory infections, including pneumonia, influenza, and Covid-19, made up 4.7%, while diarrhoeal diseases also accounted for 4.7%.

Tuberculosis contributed 3.4%, with other infectious diseases and HIV/AIDS forming smaller portions.

Injuries were responsible for 9.7% of deaths. Transport-related incidents accounted for 2.8%, followed by falls at 2.2% and other injuries, including drowning and fire, at 2.2%. Suicide accounted for 2%, while homicide made up a smaller share.

The data also showed neonatal deaths - those occurring within the first 28 days of life - accounted for 3% of total fatalities.

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The figures show that chronic and lifestyle-related conditions form the bulk of deaths in India, alongside a smaller but significant share from infectious diseases and injuries.