'What is stopping Gadkari...': Lawyer flags corruption as Rs 60-cr Odisha flyover caves in

A Rs 60 crore flyover in Odisha's Sambalpur district, reportedly inaugurated just weeks ago on May 25, has caved in, triggering fresh criticism and questions over quality control and corruption in infrastructure projects.

A social media user flagged the collapse on Thursday and asked, "What is stopping Nitin Gadkari from arresting such contractors?"

Advertisement

The flyover was part of a road infrastructure initiative in the state and was expected to ease traffic congestion in Sambalpur city.

Lawyer Nikhil Mehra weighed in on the issue, saying the repeated failures in road infrastructure point to a broader pattern of corruption. "Looking at the number of roads that have issues on immediate inauguration, I get the impression that Congress/UPA corruption happened through property and BJP's is happening through highway construction. Under the UPA housing prices in the metros went berserk. All their lower level functionaries and leaders were property dealers. With the BJP it looks like it's all contractors. Nothing else explains this level of incompetence through the length and breadth of the country," Mehra said.

Looking at the number of roads that have issues on immediate inauguration, I get the impression that Congress/UPA corruption happened through property and BJP's is happening through highway construction. Under the UPA housing prices in the metros went berserk. All their lower… https://t.co/r1vMoogcDd — Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) July 10, 2025

Another user, Devu, echoed public frustration: "Arresting one contractor won't be enough. The whole system is pathetic. Whenever the roads are built there is always a proper inspection by the PWD department or whatever dept. concerned. The main root of all this is corruption."

Advertisement

In a separate incident, a massive road caved in in Gurugram, where a truck plunged into a crater that formed suddenly on a service road following heavy rains. Truck driver Satpal Singh recalled the moment: "It was a plain stretch, and I was driving the truck when the road suddenly collapsed. My aide and I quickly jumped out and managed to escape safely."

According to Gurugram police, the road had undergone underground pipeline and sewer works just days before the collapse.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar wrote to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari demanding urgent repairs to the Pune-Nashik and Nashik-Mumbai national highways. "The Pune-Nashik highway holds significant importance for industrial, commercial, and passenger traffic. However, the road is currently dotted with deep potholes at several locations, causing substantial damage to vehicles and leading to an increase in accidents," Pawar wrote.

Advertisement

Citing hazards, incomplete bridgework, and faulty diversions—especially in Kasara Ghat and Igatpuri—Pawar said the lack of visible improvement despite toll collection was unacceptable. “Citizens are bearing the brunt in terms of time loss, fuel wastage, and mental distress," he noted.

There have been back-to-back reports of crumbling roads and collapsing infrastructure after just a few spells of rain.