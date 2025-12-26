What’s behind China’s strong pushback against a US Pentagon report? Details here

China on Thursday accused the United States of misrepresenting its defence policy, alleging that Washington is attempting to interfere in improving ties between Beijing and New Delhi.

The remarks came after a recent Pentagon report suggested that China could be looking to leverage a reduction in border tensions with India to prevent closer US-India relations. Responding to a question on the issue during a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian rejected the assessment outright.

China views its relationship with India from a “strategic and long-term perspective,” Lin was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters, stressing that the border dispute is a bilateral matter. “We object to any country passing judgment about this issue,” he added.

The Pentagon, in a report released on Tuesday, stated that China “probably seeks to capitalize on decreased tension ... to stabilize bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties.” The assessment was part of a broader review of China’s defence policy and regional strategy submitted to the US Congress.

While India and China reached an agreement last year to disengage troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, signs of strain have resurfaced elsewhere. After months of relative calm, tensions have again flared over Arunachal Pradesh — a northeastern Indian state that China claims as part of its territory.

The Pentagon report identified Arunachal Pradesh among China’s “core interests,” placing it alongside Taiwan and Beijing’s territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea. It warned that the region could become a major flashpoint in future India-China relations.

According to the report, China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh — referred to by Beijing as southern Tibet or Zangnan — is linked to its long-term objective of achieving “great rejuvenation” by 2049. As part of this goal, China aims to operate at a higher global level and build a “world-class military” capable of “fight and win” operations.

India has repeatedly rejected China’s position, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh “was, is, and will always be” an integral part of the country. New Delhi maintains that Beijing’s claim stems from its rejection of the McMahon Line, the boundary drawn in 1914 by the British and agreed upon by Britain and then-independent Tibet — a line China does not recognise.

Recent incidents have underscored the sensitivity surrounding the issue. Last month, Indian citizen Prema Thongdok was detained for 18 hours during a layover in Shanghai while travelling from London to Japan. Thongdok said Chinese officials declared her passport invalid because it listed her birthplace as Arunachal Pradesh and denied her access to food and other airport facilities. She was eventually allowed to proceed after contacting the Indian consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK.

Earlier this week, a YouTuber was also detained in China after stating in a video — made in support of Thongdok — that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.