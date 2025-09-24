'What's the point?': Commuter Slams Bengaluru's Infosys metro station for ₹500 parking fine

Bengaluru’s new Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Metro Station has started facing complaints from commuters just weeks after its opening. The Konappana Agrahara station, funded by the Infosys Foundation, has been praised for its modern facilities, including lifts, escalators, and accessibility options for differently-abled passengers.

Despite its advanced infrastructure and sleek design, the station has become controversial after commuters were fined ₹500 for parking two-wheelers without prior notice. A Bengaluru commuter shared their frustration on social media. The fine has caused inconvenience for daily commuters who rely on two-wheelers to reach the station.

Advertisement

The user wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “What’s the point of opening a huge metro station when you are penalising the public for a two-wheeler parking without any notice? So many people are turning back just because of this stupid notice.”

What's the point of opening a huge metro station when you are penalizing public for a 2 wheeler parking without any notice so many people are turning back just because of this stupid notice @OfficialBMRCL @ChristinMP_ pic.twitter.com/L4xYFonG7P — Syed (@smsyed994) September 24, 2025

The station is part of the Yellow Line, which runs 19.1 km from RV Road to Bommasandra and connects 16 stations across southern Bengaluru. The line, launched on August 10, is fully elevated and aims to ease traffic congestion in the city’s busy tech corridor.

Advertisement

The frustration over metro parking comes at a time when anger over Bengaluru’s civic issues is also mounting. On Tuesday, a city resident criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to clear garbage and debris, calling the city “filthy” and blaming both civic negligence and poor waste management systems.

Earlier in July, Bengaluru ranked fifth dirtiest among major Indian cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2025 survey. Residents had then accused the BBMP of merely “cosmetic clean-ups.”

Many residents complained that the clean-up work was only superficial and did not address the issue of waste management. Some questioned where the garbage that had been removed from Malleswaram had been dumped, suggesting that the effort would soon be followed by another "blackspot" post showcasing similar issues elsewhere in the city.