'When deceit, fraud are involved...': Harsh Sanghavi says tougher marriage laws in Gujarat for eloping couples amid 'love jihad' cases

The Gujarat government on Friday announced plans to tighten marriage registration rules for couples who elope, citing concerns about fraudulent identities and alleged cases of “love jihad.” Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced in the state assembly, stating that the decision follows repeated appeals from several social and community leaders who urged the government to take steps to protect what they described as the sanctity of marriage.

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He added that officials have conducted a series of internal meetings to review the existing legal framework and procedures governing marriage registration before proposing amendments to make the process more stringent.

Addressing concerns that the move could spark controversy, the minister clarified that the government’s objective is to safeguard societal values and prevent exploitation rather than interfere in consensual relationships between adults. He stated that marriage is a sacred institution in India’s cultural tradition and warned that deceit or fraud in the name of love could have broader social consequences.

"Marriage is an important ritual in the sacred land of India. Truth and love have been the foundation of all traditions. However, when deceit and fraud are involved, it leads to the downfall of society. Love Jihad is dangerous for society. If our daughters are trapped under fake names, it will have a serious impact on our culture and society. Hence, our government is committed to protecting India's marriage traditions and values."

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The proposed changes are aimed specifically at couples who marry after eloping, with the government seeking to introduce additional verification measures to prevent misuse of false names, fabricated documents, or deceptive practices.

While the detailed guidelines have not yet been officially notified, Sanghavi indicated that the government intends to ensure that marriages are conducted and registered transparently, in accordance with the law. He emphasised that the administration is not opposed to love marriages or interfaith unions but is committed to acting against individuals who allegedly exploit relationships for fraudulent or unlawful purposes.

Before implementing the new rules, the Gujarat government announced that it would seek public feedback for 30 days. During this period, citizens and stakeholders will have the opportunity to share their views and suggestions on the proposed changes. After reviewing the feedback, the state will finalise and formally inform about the revised regulations.