BEL, Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper shares fall up to 4%-What's causing the correction?

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Tata Steel and Hindustan Copper fell up to 4% in early deals on Wednesday amid a weakness in the broader market.

BEL

BEL, which reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, slipped 3.30% to Rs 407.10 today against the previous close of Rs 423.15. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3 lakh crore. BEL stock has fallen 10% in a month and lost 7% in three months.

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BEL reported a 11% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 10,224 crore and a 5% increase in net profit to Rs 2,226 crore. While numbers largely met estimates, investors booked profit as the strong performance was already accounted for in the premium valuations.

The broader market sell-off also led the defence stock lower today. The Indian equity market is facing deep downward pressure today. Sensex plummeted nearly 400 points at the opening bell amid foreign fund outflows, a record-low Indian Rupee and elevated crude oil prices.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel shares have seen a correction in four sessions since Q4 earnings. Shares of Tata Steel fell 2.6% to Rs 203.05 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.55 lakh crore.

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The Tata Group stock price has been falling primarily due to a profit miss in its March 2026 quarter earnings.

The metal stock's Q4 Earnings saw a 147% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,926 crore but that fell short of the market’s consensus expectation of Rs 3,065 crore–Rs 3,080 crore.

Hence, profit-booking followed after a 38% rally over the past year.

Hindustan Copper

Shares of Hindustan Copper fell 4% to Rs 546.20 today due to profit-booking following its recent rally. The correction today came amid a broad sell-off in the Nifty Metal index triggered by rising global macroeconomic uncertainties. Nifty metal index slipped 1.21% or 160 pts to 13,004 in late morning deals today.

The rally in the stock came after the firm reported its Q4 earnings.

On May 18, the firm reported a 137.3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit. Profit rose to Rs 444.27 crore in Q4 on the back of higher revenue. The company had earned a net profit of Rs 187.18 crore in the year-ago period.



Consolidated revenue from operations during the fourth quarter rose by 58 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,156 crore compared to Rs 731.40 crore a year ago.