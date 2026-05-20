India and Italy are no longer just friendly nations; they are now strategic partners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Council President Giorgia Meloni announced this shift in a joint article published in the media of both countries, marking a new chapter as Modi arrived in Italy on the final leg of his five-nation tour.

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The two leaders said the relationship has gathered "unprecedented momentum" in recent years, evolving from a cordial friendship into a special strategic partnership grounded in the values of freedom and democracy. The timing, they noted, is deliberate; the world is changing fast, and the two countries intend to move with it.

"The relationship between India and Italy has now reached a decisive stage. In recent years, our ties have expanded with unprecedented momentum, evolving from a cordial friendship into a special strategic partnership grounded in the values of freedom and democracy, and a common vision for the future," they said.

The strategic infrastructural development plan

At the heart of this partnership is a bet on complementary strengths. Modi and Meloni outlined an ambition to combine Italy's industrial and design legacy with India's scale, engineering talent, and innovation ecosystem.

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"We aim to forge a powerful synergy between Italian design, manufacturing excellence, and world-class supercomputers, reflecting Italy's position as an industrial powerhouse, and India's rapid economic growth, engineering talent, scale, and innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem with over 100 unicorns and 200,000 start-ups," they said.

This, the leaders stressed, is not integration for its own sake; it is co-creation. They set a concrete trade target to match: "We want to reach and exceed the Euro 20 billion target for trade between Italy and India by 2029, with a focus on defence & aerospace, clean technologies, machinery, automotive components, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, agri-food, tourism and more."

EU-India FTA

The EU-India Free Trade Agreement, they said, opens the door further. With over 1,000 businesses operating on each side, the groundwork for deeper supply chain integration is already being laid. "Made in Italy," the two leaders wrote, finds a natural synergy with the high-quality goals of "Make in India."

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Technological and AI advancements

Technology runs as a thread through nearly every dimension of the partnership. The leaders identified artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals, and digital infrastructure as the sectors that will define the coming decades, and where India and Italy intend to work closely.

Italy and India have been collaborating to ensure AI development remains responsible and human-centred, and they invoked distinct cultural frameworks to explain their shared approach.

"Building on India's vision of MANAV, putting human at the centre of technology, and Italy's leadership in promoting a human-centric 'algor-ethics' rooted in its humanist tradition, our partnership seeks to ensure that AI acts as a catalyst for social empowerment," they said.

Both nations also see AI as a tool for the Global South, where accessible, multilingual digital infrastructure can close gaps rather than widen them. "Our approach to defending freedom and human dignity in an increasingly interconnected world hinges on this very challenge," Modi and Meloni wrote.

Space, defence and more

The partnership extends into space, defence, and energy. India's advances in satellite technology and Italy's aerospace engineering, they said, offer significant room for next-generation collaboration. On energy, both countries are aligned through the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

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Geographically, the two leaders argued that India and Italy sit at the intersection of two critical global corridors, the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean, regions they described as "increasingly interconnected spaces." They even named this emerging corridor: the Indo-Mediterranean.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) anchors this vision, connecting the two regions through transport, digital networks, energy systems, and supply chains. "It is precisely within this interconnected space that our bond naturally evolves into a special strategic partnership, one that bridges two continents and shapes new global dynamics," they said.

The article closed on a cultural note. Modi and Meloni drew on the Indian concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family, alongside Italy's Renaissance-rooted humanist tradition, arguing that both reflect the same core belief: people, not power, must remain at the centre.

"Our shared vision, therefore, aims to lay the foundation for a strong and forward-looking India-Italy Partnership with our people at the centre," the two leaders concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)