'Where is Priyanka Gandhi?': BJP slams Oppn, Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday attacked his attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not transferring the case of rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital to the CBI. He also directed his attack on the INDIA alliance leaders, questioning the silence of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.



"The way protection has been given to the criminals in the Kolkata incident is more tragic than the incident itself," Trivedi said in a press conference in Delhi. "The way (RG Kar's) Principal has been reappointed as a principal of some other college within 24 hours, shows the protection of the Bengal government. It raises suspicions on the investigation done by the Bengal government. Today, I want to ask why the West Bengal CM has sympathy for that Principal?"

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee said she would transfer the case to the central probe agency if no headway was made in the case till Sunday. Trivedi demanded an immediate transfer of the case to the CBI. "Is it for manipulation? We have seen this in the Sandeshkhali incident. Why is the investigation not being transferred to the highest investigating agency in the country (CBI)?" he asked.

The firebrand BJP MP also targeted the opposition, saying the parties of the INDI alliance were providing a crime cover to the mutual criminal elements. "Where is Priyanka Gandih, who said 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun'. She is tight-lipped on rape incidents from Ayodhya, Kannauj, to Kolkata. Rahul Gandhi, who used to say Mohabbat Ki Dukaan, I feel in his political dukann, love is for criminals, terrorist accused, corrupti, and rapists," he said.

Last Friday, the body of a woman postgraduate trainee was found in a seminar hall of RG Kar College. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime. Following this, the principal of the college, Dr Sandip Ghosh, resigned and was soon appointed as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC). However, his appointment was opposed by many junior doctors and interns.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed Dr Ghosh to go on leave. The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court stated, "The principal of RG Kar College, Sandeep Ghosh, should go on leave today. Otherwise, I will give him an order and ask him." "Principal Sandeep Ghosh's resignation letter from RG Kar Medical College and appointment letter from National Medical College as newly joined principal should be brought at the same time at 1 pm," the court stated.

Across the state, hospital services were disrupted as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees continued their casework for the fourth consecutive day, demanding a magisterial inquiry into the doctor's death.

(With inputs from agencies)